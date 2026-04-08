Iran agrees to two-week ceasefire; Strait of Hormuz to be re-opened with conditions

The Iranian Government has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with the United States and to permit more vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi confirmed on Wednesday, April 8.
US President Donald Trump has meanwhile agreed to continued discussions with Tehran. This decision came following last-minute negotiations with Iran, with the Pakistani Government serving as mediator.
Mr Araghchi said that Iran will cease its attacks over the next two weeks and that ships will be given safe passage through the strait, "via coordination with Iran's armed forces and with due consideration of technical limitations."
The Iranian negotiating team has also provided their US counterparts with a list of demands to ensure the total cessation of hostilities between the two countries. Among the demands on the 10-point list are: cessation of all US attacks; permanent control of the strait to be given to Iran; and Washington's full acceptance of Tehran's nuclear enrichment program.
The Israeli Government said that the ceasefire would not cover Lebanon, where the Israeli forces are still engaged in operations against local Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah.
"Subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks," Mr Trump wrote in a social media post about one hour before the deadline he set for the start of attacks targeting Tehran's energy infrastructure.