Iran agrees to two-week ceasefire; Strait of Hormuz to be re-opened with conditions

The Iranian Government has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with the United States and to permit more vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi confirmed on Wednesday, April 8.

US President Donald Trump has meanwhile agreed to continued discussions with Tehran. This decision came following last-minute negotiations with Iran, with the Pakistani Government serving as mediator.

Mr Araghchi said that Iran will cease its attacks over the next two weeks and that ships will be given safe passage through the strait, "via coordination with Iran's armed forces and with due consideration of technical limitations."