Korean yard completes delivery of 12-ship series to Hapag-Lloyd

Wilhelmshaven Express has an LOA of 399 metres, a beam of 61 metres, a gross tonnage of 229,380, a deadweight of 229,350, and a dual-fuel engine with a total installed power of 58,270 kW. The cargo deck also has 1,500 reefer plugs.

The ship belongs to a series that was designed from the outset for dual-fuel operation, which also encompasses the auxiliary machinery and the boilers in addition to the main engines.