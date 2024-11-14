Containership Dali arrives in China for repairs

On March 26, Dali suffered a power loss as it was underway near the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland. The ship ended up striking one of the bridge's pillars, causing the entire structure to collapse and sending people and vehicles into Baltimore's Patapsco River. Six individuals who ended up in the water were later confirmed dead.

The ship was finally cleared to leave the US in September following initial repairs. However, additional repairs still needed to be undertaken at Fujian Huadong Shipyard due to significant damage suffered by the bow and the side thruster.