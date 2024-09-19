US Justice Department files lawsuit against owner and operator of containership Dali

The Fort McHenry Channel was cleared by June 10, and the Port of Baltimore was once again open for commercial navigation.

"The owner and operator of Dali were well aware of vibration issues on the vessel that could cause a power outage," said Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer. "But instead of taking necessary precautions, they did the opposite.

"Out of negligence, mismanagement, and, at times, a desire to cut costs, they configured the ship’s electrical and mechanical systems in a way that prevented those systems from being able to quickly restore propulsion and steering after a power outage. As a result, when Dali lost power, a cascading set of failures led to disaster."