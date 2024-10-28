Singapore firms to pay US$102 million settlement over Dali bridge strike in Baltimore

The civil suit is in relation to Dali's striking of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, after it lost power while underway earlier this year. The suit sought to recover over US$100 million in costs the United States incurred in responding to the disaster, which left six people dead, and for clearing the entangled wreck and bridge debris from the navigable channel so that the port could reopen.

The United States led the response efforts of dozens of federal, state, and local agencies to remove about 50,000 tonnes of steel, concrete, and asphalt from the channel and from Dali itself. While these removal operations were underway, the claim alleges that the United States also cleared a series of temporary channels to start relieving the bottleneck at the port and mitigate some of the economic devastation caused by accident.