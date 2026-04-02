Bahrain hopes for Friday vote on amended Hormuz resolution

Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani told the United Nations Security Council on Thursday he hopes for a council vote on Friday on a resolution Bahrain has drafted to protect commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices have surged since the US and Israel struck Iran at the end of February, kicking off a conflict that has now exceeded a month and effectively closed the strait to shipping traffic.

Bahrain has presented Security Council members with a fourth draft of a resolution that would authorise "all necessary means" to protect commercial shipping in and around the strait.