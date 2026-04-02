Bahrain's Hormuz resolution hits a wall at the UN

Bahrain's effort to secure a UN resolution to authorise "all necessary means" to protect commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz ran into new obstacles on Wednesday, underscoring divisions over how to deal with Iran's effective closure of the waterway that has resulted in the worst energy-supply disruption ever.

Bahrain, which took over the presidency of the 15-member UN Security Council for the month of April, had circulated a fresh version of a draft resolution that dropped a previous explicit reference to binding enforcement, hoping to overcome objections from other nations, particularly Russia and China.

But a UN diplomat said China, Russia and France raised issues with the new draft before it would have gone into final form at noon on Wednesday under a so-called silence procedure - where a resolution is adopted if no member objects. Bahrain's UN ambassador Jamal Fares Alrowaiei told reporters the resolution still required, "a lot of work."