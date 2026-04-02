Trump’s pledge to continue Iran attacks drives up oil prices

Oil prices climbed nearly seven per cent on Thursday after President Donald Trump said the US would continue attacks on Iran, stoking fears of prolonged disruptions to oil supply.

Brent crude futures were up $7.65, or 7.6 per cent, to $108.81 per barrel at 09:02 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $7.06, or 7.1 per cent, at $107.18 per barrel.

Both benchmarks were heading for the biggest daily gains, in both absolute and percentage terms, in three weeks, though they remained below highs above $119 a barrel touched earlier in the conflict.

The gains followed losses of more than $1 in both contracts before Trump's televised speech to the nation.