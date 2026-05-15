Japan looks to arm Philippines with surface-to-ship missiles

Japan's defence ministry is considering exports of surface-to-ship missiles to the Philippines, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday, as Tokyo adopts a more assertive regional security role amid concern about China.

Japan last month unveiled its biggest overhaul of defence export rules in decades, scrapping restrictions on overseas arms sales and opening the way for exports of warships, missiles and other weapons.

Beijing has expressed its displeasure about Tokyo's new efforts in defence, with bilateral relations at a particularly low ebb since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in November that a Chinese attack on Taiwan threatening Japan's survival could trigger a military response.