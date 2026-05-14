FEATURE | Xi tells Trump: mishandling Taiwan risks "dangerous" fallout

According to Chinese state media Xinhua, Xi told Trump that if the Taiwan issue is not handled well, the two countries would clash or even come into conflict, pushing China-US relations into "a very dangerous place."

Taiwan, which lies just 50 miles (80 kilometres) off China's southwest coast, has long been a flashpoint in the US-China relationship, with Beijing refusing to rule out the use of military force to gain control of the island and the United States bound by law to provide Taipei with the means to defend itself.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is with Trump in China, confirmed to NBC News that the issue of Taiwan was discussed, saying the Chinese "always raise it on their side, we always make clear our position and we move on to the other topics."

The US summary of the talks focused on the leaders' shared desire to reopen the key waterway of the Strait of Hormuz, effectively closed due to the Iran war, and Xi's apparent interest in buying American oil to reduce China's dependence on Middle East supplies.