Japan moves to cool escalating row with China over Taiwan

Japan on Monday moved to tamp down an escalating row with China over Taiwan that has prompted Beijing to urge its citizens to stay away from its East Asian neighbour.

The dispute erupted after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told Japanese lawmakers earlier this month that a Chinese attack on Taiwan threatening Japan’s survival could trigger a military response, a scenario previous administrations have avoided discussing in public to avoid provoking Beijing, which claims the self-ruled island.

Masaaki Kanai, the director general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry’s Asia and Oceania bureau, will meet his Chinese counterpart, Liu Jinsong, in Beijing this week, Japanese media reported on Monday.