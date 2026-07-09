Germany commissions development of naval laser weapon system

The German Government's procurement agency BAAINBw has signed a contract to develop a high-energy laser weapon system for the German Navy. This project will be executed by a joint venture currently being established between MBDA and Rheinmetall.
The complete maritime system is expected to be operational in 2029, according to a joint statement from the development partners.
It will encompass the entire chain of naval operations, ranging from reconnaissance and target tracking to direct engagement.
Prior to this contract, a demonstrator version of the technology completed more than one year of trials at sea on board the frigate Sachsen.
The vessel covered 28,000 nautical miles (51,856 kilometres) across the North Sea, the Baltic Sea, and the Mediterranean to test the equipment under various environmental conditions.
During these maritime trials and subsequent testing at a military facility in Meppen in March 2026, the system successfully fired more than 1,000 shots at air, sea, and land targets.
The developers stated that the laser can focus its power with extreme precision onto an area measuring "just a few centimetres".
Roman Koehne, Head of Rheinmetall's Weapon and Ammunition Division, stated, "The laser weapon system will provide our personnel deployed on naval vessels with a significantly higher level of protection, particularly when it comes to countering drones."
Meanwhile, MBDA Executive Vice President Strategy and Future Growth Thomas Gottschild noted that the containerised system will provide cost-effective port security.