Rheinmetall and MBDA to establish joint venture for naval laser weapons
Rheinmetall and MBDA Germany plan to establish a joint venture in the first quarter of 2026 to develop and produce naval laser weapon systems.
The new company, organised as a private limited company under German law, builds on a partnership established in 2019.
The joint venture aims to provide the German Navy with an operational laser weapon system to complement existing guns and guided missiles.
The technology is designed to counter highly agile targets, such as drones and drone swarms, at short and very short ranges.
The initiative follows successful sea trials of a laser demonstrator aboard the frigate Sachsen. During a one-year testing period, the system conducted more than 100 firing and tracking tests.
Rheinmetall highlighted that it demonstrated the ability to track a target the size of a one-euro coin at great distances with stability and precision.
The company added that the system is engineered to engage targets quickly with "minimal collateral damage" and "maximum safety".
Following the maritime trials, the demonstrator was transferred to the Military Technical Service for Weapons and Ammunition (WTD 91) in Meppen. It is currently being used for further land-based drone defence evaluation.
Roman Köhne, Head of Rheinmetall’s Weapons and Munitions division, stated that the project focuses on nationalising the technology to ensure sovereignty and security of supply.
Thomas Gottschild, CEO of MBDA Germany, added that combining the companies' core competencies will allow for the swift market introduction of a technologically advanced and operational product.
The joint venture intends to expand the maritime laser technology for future land-based applications.