German Navy laser weapon demonstrator completes sea-based trials

German defence contractors Rheinmetall and MBDA Germany have transferred a laser weapon demonstrator to the laser competence centre at the Technical Centre for Weapons and Ammunition (WTD 91) in Meppen, Germany, following the successful completion of a one-year trial phase at sea.

The containerised demonstrator was tested under real operational conditions aboard the German Navy frigate Sachsen. According to Rheinmetall, these tests, which included over 100 live-firing trials, proved the system’s robustness, performance, tracking capability, effectiveness, and precision in combating drones even without using land as a beam block.