Venezuela to boost coastal troops to tackle drug trafficking as US strengthens military in Caribbean

The military's presence on the island of Nueva Esparta and in the states of Sucre and Delta Amacuro will also be expanded. Some 25,000 troops are set to be deployed, up from the 10,000 which have been deployed in the states of Zulia and Tachira that border Colombia, he said.

"No one is going to come and do the work for us. No one is going to step on this land and do what we're supposed to do," Padrino said in a video uploaded to social media.