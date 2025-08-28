US sends warships to Caribbean, raising tensions with Venezuela

Tensions between the United States and Venezuela are rising amid a large US naval buildup in the Southern Caribbean and nearby waters, which US officials say aims to address threats from Latin American drug cartels.

US President Donald Trump has made cracking down on drug cartels a central goal of his administration, part of a wider effort to limit migration and secure the US southern border. While US Coast Guard and Navy ships regularly operate in the Southern Caribbean, this buildup is significantly larger than usual deployments in the region.