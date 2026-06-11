Security

Trump calls off planned Iran strikes, hints a deal is imminent

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Map showing Iran and Persian GulfLara Jameson/Pexels
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US President Donald Trump said he has cancelled planned strikes against Iran on Thursday, hours after threatening more bombings and a desire to "take" oil export hub Kharg Island.

"Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening," Trump wrote in a post on social media.

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Trump said "discussions and final points" have been approved by the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others.

"The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalised — Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly," he said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Ryan Patrick Jones in Toronto; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

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