Trump expresses desire to take over Iran oil hub, but weighs US appetite for war

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he wants to take over Iran's oil infrastructure hub Kharg Island but he was not sure Americans have the stomach for a major escalation in the war.

"My preference has always been - take Kharg Island...my preference would be that. I don't know that America has the stomach for it," he said in an interview on Fox News.

After more than three months of war, Iran still has effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a critical supply route for oil and gas shipping, and has retained its stockpile of enriched uranium.