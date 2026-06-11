FEATURE | Tit-for-tat strikes between US and Iran on its second day, Iran claims Strait of Hormuz is "closed"

The United States and Iran traded air attacks for a second straight day on Thursday, with President Donald Trump vowing further strikes if Tehran does not immediately agree to a peace deal.

The escalation in hostilities began this week with Monday's downing of a US Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz, which sparked a series of tit-for-tat attacks across Iran and on US bases around the region.

It was the most serious threat to a fragile ceasefire agreed in April, dampening hopes for a swift end to the war that started in late February with massive US-Israeli joint air strikes on Iran.

The US military said its latest attacks targeted "military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defence sites across Iran" in response to what it called Tehran's "unwarranted and continued aggression."

Trump told Fox News reporter Trey Yingst on Wednesday evening the US strikes would stop shortly but that he would resume heavy bombing if Iran's leaders did not sign an agreement with the United States immediately, Yingst wrote on social media.