Security Vessel News Roundup | July 11 – Russian Navy icebreaking patrol ship sea trials, Norwegian rescue boat order and more

A new destroyer has been delivered to the US Navy as a Russian Navy ice-capable patrol ship begins sea trials and a Chinese fisheries enforcement vessel is launched into the water for the first time. Orders have meanwhile been placed for a hybrid rescue boat for Norwegian waters and a patrol craft to be operated in an Australian marine park.
A new icebreaking patrol ship slated for the Russian Navy has begun undergoing sea trials. The future Ivan Papanin belongs to the Project 23550 series being built by Admiralty Shipyards to a design by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau.
Upon completion, the 114.5-metre vessel will be capable of breaking through 1.7-metre-thick ice. Space will be available for a helicopter, a Project 23321 landing hovercraft, and two Project 03160 high-speed boats for interception and boarding. Armament will include a naval gun and surface-to-air missiles.
A new patrol vessel ordered by the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) has been launched at the Wuzhou facilities of China's CSSC Gujiang Shipbuilding. Zhongguo Yuzheng 46018 ("China Fishery Administration 46018") will be operated by the MARA Fisheries Law Enforcement Command.
The 500-tonne, high-speed vessel is classed by China Classification Society. Its main area of operations will encompass the waters of the Hainan Free Trade Port.
The Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue (Redningsselskapet; RS) has placed an order for a new rescue boat to be built by GOT Marine. The vessel will be the largest in the RS fleet with a length of 32 metres as well as space for firefighting equipment and compartments for housing rescued survivors.
The US Navy took delivery of its newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer on Monday, July 8. The future USS John Basilone was built by General Dynamics Bath Iron Works and will be homeported in Mayport, Florida.
The Department of Environment, Science and Innovation (DESI) of Queensland, Australia, has selected local boatbuilder Norman R. Wright and Sons (NRW) for the construction of a new patrol vessel for operation in Great Sandy Marine Park. The boat will have a length of 12 metres and will be powered by Volvo Penta IPS drives.