Security Vessel News Roundup | July 11 – Russian Navy icebreaking patrol ship sea trials, Norwegian rescue boat order and more

Russian Navy icebreaking patrol ship begins sea trials

A new icebreaking patrol ship slated for the Russian Navy has begun undergoing sea trials. The future Ivan Papanin belongs to the Project 23550 series being built by Admiralty Shipyards to a design by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau.

Upon completion, the 114.5-metre vessel will be capable of breaking through 1.7-metre-thick ice. Space will be available for a helicopter, a Project 23321 landing hovercraft, and two Project 03160 high-speed boats for interception and boarding. Armament will include a naval gun and surface-to-air missiles.