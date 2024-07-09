Norwegian rescue organisation orders hybrid all-weather boat

The Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue (Redningsselskapet; RS) has placed an order for a new rescue boat to be built by GOT Marine. The vessel will be the largest in the RS fleet with a length of 32 metres as well as space for firefighting equipment and compartments for housing rescued survivors.
A hybrid propulsion setup will deliver speeds of up to 30 knots, a range of 600 nautical miles, and a bollard pull of 30 tonnes. RS said this will be the first hybrid propulsion installation on a rescue vessel of this size in Norway.
RS, GOT Marine, and Norwegian naval architecture firm Naval Dynamics have cooperated in the development of the new rescue boat since the spring of 2022. Delivery of the vessel is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026. Construction is funded jointly by GarMar Holding, SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, the fishermen's association Norges Råfisklag, and Helene Sundt.