Norwegian rescue organisation orders hybrid all-weather boat

The Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue (Redningsselskapet; RS) has placed an order for a new rescue boat to be built by GOT Marine. The vessel will be the largest in the RS fleet with a length of 32 metres as well as space for firefighting equipment and compartments for housing rescued survivors.

A hybrid propulsion setup will deliver speeds of up to 30 knots, a range of 600 nautical miles, and a bollard pull of 30 tonnes. RS said this will be the first hybrid propulsion installation on a rescue vessel of this size in Norway.