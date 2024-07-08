Australian marine park agency orders 12-metre patrol boat

The Department of Environment, Science and Innovation (DESI) of Queensland, Australia, has selected local boatbuilder Norman R. Wright and Sons (NRW) for the construction of a new patrol vessel for operation in Great Sandy Marine Park. The boat will have a length of 12 metres and will be powered by Volvo Penta IPS drives.

The vessel will feature the same highly efficient hull form as that of a series of 14.2-metre pilot boats built by NRW for various local and overseas operators. The design was tested extensively with CFD and manufactured with an advanced composite structure. This then results in a seaworthy vessel able to operate for extended periods in Queensland waters, including remote, offshore and tropical locations, and in extreme weather and sea conditions.