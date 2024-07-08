Australian marine park agency orders 12-metre patrol boat

The Department of Environment, Science and Innovation (DESI) of Queensland, Australia, has selected local boatbuilder Norman R. Wright and Sons (NRW) for the construction of a new patrol vessel for operation in Great Sandy Marine Park. The boat will have a length of 12 metres and will be powered by Volvo Penta IPS drives.
The vessel will feature the same highly efficient hull form as that of a series of 14.2-metre pilot boats built by NRW for various local and overseas operators. The design was tested extensively with CFD and manufactured with an advanced composite structure. This then results in a seaworthy vessel able to operate for extended periods in Queensland waters, including remote, offshore and tropical locations, and in extreme weather and sea conditions.
The vessel will be built to DNV class and AMSA DCV 2C requirements. It will provide a number of advantages over typical aluminium-hulled, rigid inflatable vessels such as lighter weight, improved fuel efficiency under a broader range of speed settings, greater space utilisation and storage volumes, and reduced maintenance requirements. The double-chine configuration will meanwhile further reduce water resistance, ensuring greater comfort for the occupants.