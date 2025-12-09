Security

Security Vessel News Roundup | December 10 – Philippine frigate commissioning, Norway submarine acquisition and more

Security Vessel News Roundup | December 10 – Philippine frigate commissioning, Norway submarine acquisition and more
Published on

The Philippine Navy has commissioned its newest warship into service as construction continues on a UK Royal Navy supply ship and a French Navy patrol vessel. Orders have been placed for new drug interdiction boats for operation by French customs enforcement authorities. Lastly, the Norwegian Defence Ministry has begun seeking parliamentary approval for the purchase of new submarines.

French Customs Coast Guard orders drug interdiction boats

The French Customs Coast Guard has awarded local shipbuilder Sillinger a contract for the construction of two new fast boats to be used for drug interdiction duties.

The boats will be operated primarily in the waters off the French overseas territories of Martinique and Guadeloupe.

The vessels will each be fitted with four outboard engines.

French Navy's fourth POM-class patrol vessel formally named

Jean Tranape, the French Navy's fourth POM-class offshore patrol vessel
Jean Tranape, the French Navy's fourth POM-class offshore patrol vesselMauric

The French Navy and shipbuilder Socarenam have formally named the fourth of a planned six POM-class offshore patrol vessels (OPVs).

Like her sisters, the future Jean Tranape was designed by French naval architecture firm Mauric. Deliveries of the ships to the French Navy began in 2023 with the hand-over of class lead ship Auguste Benebig.

Norway seeking parliamentary approval for purchase of additional submarines

Rendering of a Type 212CD submarine
Rendering of a Type 212CD submarineTKMS

The Norwegian Government, through the Ministry of Defence (MOD), will submit a new proposal to the country's parliament regarding the purchase of two additional Type 212CD diesel-electric submarines for the Royal Norwegian Navy.

If the proposal secures parliamentary approval, a total of six Type 212CD boats will now be built for Norway.

First steel cut for UK Royal Navy's new supply ship

Steel-cutting ceremony for RFA Resurgent, the UK Royal Fleet Auxiliary's future supply ship, December 3, 2025
Steel-cutting ceremony for RFA Resurgent, the UK Royal Fleet Auxiliary's future supply ship, December 3, 2025Navantia UK

Navantia UK has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a future supply ship ordered by the Royal Navy for operation by the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA).

The first ship to be built under the RFA's fleet solid support (FSS) program will be named RFA Resurgent, RFA Head Commodore Sam Shattock said during the steel-cutting ceremony at Navantia UK's Appledore shipyard in North Devon on Wednesday, December 3.

Philippine Navy commissions second Malvar-class frigate

BRP Diego Silang, the Philippine Navy's second Miguel Malvar-class frigate, during her commissioning ceremony at Naval Operating Base Subic, December 2, 2025
BRP Diego Silang, the Philippine Navy's second Miguel Malvar-class frigate, during her commissioning ceremony at Naval Operating Base Subic, December 2, 2025Philippine Navy

The Philippine Navy formally welcomed its newest guided-missile frigate into service in a ceremony at Naval Operating Base Subic in Zambales province on Tuesday, December 2.

BRP Diego Silang is the second of two Miguel Malvar-class frigates (originally designated as corvettes) built by South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the Philippine Navy. Class lead ship BRP Miguel Malvar was delivered earlier this year and is already in service.

Europe
United Kingdom
France
Asia
Norway
Germany
Philippines
South Korea
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries
French Navy
Philippine Navy
Mauric
Guadeloupe
Sillinger
Royal Norwegian Navy
Royal Fleet Auxiliary
Auguste Benebig
Socarenam
Martinique
Miguel Malvar class
POM class
Type 212CD
TKMS
BRP Miguel Malvar
Navantia UK
BRP Diego Silang
RFA Resurgent
Jean Tranape
French Customs Coast Guard

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com