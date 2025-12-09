Security Vessel News Roundup | December 10 – Philippine frigate commissioning, Norway submarine acquisition and more

The Philippine Navy has commissioned its newest warship into service as construction continues on a UK Royal Navy supply ship and a French Navy patrol vessel. Orders have been placed for new drug interdiction boats for operation by French customs enforcement authorities. Lastly, the Norwegian Defence Ministry has begun seeking parliamentary approval for the purchase of new submarines.
The French Customs Coast Guard has awarded local shipbuilder Sillinger a contract for the construction of two new fast boats to be used for drug interdiction duties.
The boats will be operated primarily in the waters off the French overseas territories of Martinique and Guadeloupe.
The vessels will each be fitted with four outboard engines.
The French Navy and shipbuilder Socarenam have formally named the fourth of a planned six POM-class offshore patrol vessels (OPVs).
Like her sisters, the future Jean Tranape was designed by French naval architecture firm Mauric. Deliveries of the ships to the French Navy began in 2023 with the hand-over of class lead ship Auguste Benebig.
The Norwegian Government, through the Ministry of Defence (MOD), will submit a new proposal to the country's parliament regarding the purchase of two additional Type 212CD diesel-electric submarines for the Royal Norwegian Navy.
If the proposal secures parliamentary approval, a total of six Type 212CD boats will now be built for Norway.
Navantia UK has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a future supply ship ordered by the Royal Navy for operation by the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA).
The first ship to be built under the RFA's fleet solid support (FSS) program will be named RFA Resurgent, RFA Head Commodore Sam Shattock said during the steel-cutting ceremony at Navantia UK's Appledore shipyard in North Devon on Wednesday, December 3.
The Philippine Navy formally welcomed its newest guided-missile frigate into service in a ceremony at Naval Operating Base Subic in Zambales province on Tuesday, December 2.
BRP Diego Silang is the second of two Miguel Malvar-class frigates (originally designated as corvettes) built by South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the Philippine Navy. Class lead ship BRP Miguel Malvar was delivered earlier this year and is already in service.