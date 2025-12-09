Norway seeking parliamentary approval for purchase of additional submarines

The Norwegian Government, through the Ministry of Defence (MOD), will submit a new proposal to the country's parliament regarding the purchase of two additional Type 212CD diesel-electric submarines for the Royal Norwegian Navy.
If the proposal secures parliamentary approval, a total of six Type 212CD boats will now be built for Norway.
Construction is underway on the first two submarines at TKMS in Germany. According to the MOD, the lead boat will be delivered to Norway in 2029.
The MOD expects to secure approval despite the fact that the submarines' unit price and the costs of their associated weapon systems have increased. These occurred partly because of the increases in the costs of raw materials and defence equipment since the initial construction contract was signed by TKMS and the German and Norwegian governments in 2021.
The German Navy is scheduled to take delivery of its first two Type 212CD submarines in 2032 and 2034, respectively.
The Type 212CD submarines will be variants of the Type 212 boats, which were built by Germany's Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft and Italy's Fincantieri for the German and Italian Navies from 1998 to 2017.