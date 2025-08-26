Security Vessel News Roundup | August 26 – Finnish and Canadian patrol ships, Pakistan's newest submarine and more
Deliveries include a firefighting boat for a US east coast operator and an Arctic patrol ship for the Royal Canadian Navy. Construction meanwhile continues on a new patrol vessel for the Finnish Border Guard and a Pakistan Navy submarine. Lastly, a US-Singaporean collaboration will introduce a new class of maritime security vessels boasting surface effect ship designs.
Finnish Border Guard christens lead ship of new patrol vessel class
The Finnish Border Guard has formally named the lead ship of a new class of two offshore patrol vessels (OPVs).
The future Karhu is scheduled for delivery in the winter of 2026. Construction of the OPV is being undertaken jointly by Finnish shipyards Meyer Turku and Tyovene and Polish counterpart Baltic Operator in compliance with Bureau Veritas class rules.
Virginia's Chesapeake Fire Department takes delivery of new response boat
The Chesapeake Fire Department of Virginia recently took delivery of a new response boat built by Munson Boats of Burlington, Washington.
Fire Boat 4 measures 40 feet (12 metres) long and is fitted with two Volvo diesel outboards that drive Hamilton waterjets.
The firefighting equipment includes a Hale pump and monitors. The other key equipment are a dive/recovery ladder, a cathodic protection system, a Teledyne FLIR rotating thermal camera, and Raymarine navigation electronics.
Royal Canadian Navy takes delivery of final Harry DeWolf-class patrol ship
The Royal Canadian Navy has taken delivery of its sixth and final Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and offshore patrol ship (AOPS).
Following the delivery ceremony, the future HMCS Robert Hampton Gray departed Irving Shipbuilding’s pier to move to HMC Dockyard.
US-Singapore collaboration to build SES craft for defence and civilian use
Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine and US-based Eureka Naval Craft have entered into a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the construction of a modular vessel that will utilise a surface effect ship (SES) design.
The collaboration seeks to introduce a new class of dual-use vessels designed for both defence and civilian applications.
Pakistan Navy's third Hangor-class submarine floated out in China
The Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group of China has launched a new diesel-electric attack submarine ordered by the Pakistan Navy.
The future PNS Mangro and three other Hangor-class submarines, including class lead boat PNS Hangor and second boat PNS Shushuk, will be built in China while the remaining four boats will be constructed in Pakistan by Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works.