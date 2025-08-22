Royal Canadian Navy takes delivery of final Harry DeWolf-class patrol ship

The ship's armament consists of one 25mm autocannon and two 12.7mm machine guns. The vessel also features a flight deck and hangar for accommodating either a CH-148 Cyclone 13-tonne utility helicopter or a CH-149 Cormorant 14-tonne search and rescue helicopter.

The navy's sixth AOPS honours Lieutenant Robert Hampton Gray, a Royal Canadian Navy fighter pilot who was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross for his actions against Japanese forces in the closing days of World War II.

All six Harry DeWolf-class ships were built by Irving Shipbuilding at its Halifax Shipyard facilities in Nova Scotia. Irving is also building a variant of the AOPS for the Canadian Coast Guard.