US-Singapore collaboration to build SES craft for defence and civilian use
Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine and US-based Eureka Naval Craft have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the construction of a modular vessel that will utilise a surface effect ship (SES) design.
The collaboration seeks to introduce a new class of dual-use vessels designed for both defence and civilian applications.
Strategic Marine said the SES vessels will have wide applicability and will not be subject to the US International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) that control the export and import of defence-related equipment.
The 36-metre modular vessel will be based on an earlier design originally developed by Norwegian naval architecture firm ESNA in collaboration with Aircat Vessels and further developed by Eureka.
Strategic Marine said the advanced vessel platform will be engineered to address the evolving operational needs of modern naval and maritime security forces as well as the demanding requirements of the offshore energy industry.
Through the MOU, both parties will collaborate closely on finalising the vessel design and construction details.
The vessel will be designed to be capable of rapidly integrating and swapping a wide array of mission modules and payloads, including advanced sensors, unmanned systems, weapons, communications suites, and specialised equipment for both defence and civilian operations.
Strategic Marine said this modularity will enable operators to tailor the vessel’s capabilities to specific mission profiles, including for anti-surface warfare, mine countermeasures, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, humanitarian assistance, or offshore energy support.