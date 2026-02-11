Turkey and Greece leaders set talks on illegal migration and maritime tensions

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will host Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday for talks likely to focus on illegal migration and longstanding maritime disputes, as the NATO allies and historic rivals try to build on warming ties.

15 illegal migrants died in a shipwreck off the Greek island of Chios last week after their boat collided with a Greek coastguard vessel and sank in the Aegean Sea off the Turkish coast.

Mitsotakis will be accompanied by ministers responsible for foreign affairs, finance, development and migration, Greek officials said. Developments in the Middle East, Iran and Ukraine, illegal migration, trade and organised crime are also likely to be on the agenda.

Greek Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Lana Zochiou said on Tuesday the aim was, "to assess the progress of bilateral co-operation," and, "to keep communication channels open to defuse any potential crises". Turkey is a transit country for illegal migrants seeking to reach the European Union via Greece.