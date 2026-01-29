Turkey demands Greece to coordinate Aegean research activities

Turkey's defence ministry said on Thursday that Ankara has issued a maritime notice pushing Greece to coordinate with Ankara on all research activities in parts of the Aegean Sea that Turkey sees as its continental shelf.

Ties between the NATO allies, but historic rivals, have improved in recent years but they remain at odds over where their continental shelves begin and end in the Aegean - an area believed to hold significant energy potential and with implications for overflights and airspace.

Turkey recently issued a Navtex - a legal advisory message to mariners - outlining objections to Greece's activities in the Aegean Sea that Ankara says violate international law and demanding it coordinate these.

In a first, Ankara issued the notice without an expiration date. The sides' previous advisories were temporary, in response to their respective activities in the region.