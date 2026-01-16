Greece moves to extend waters despite Turkey war threat

Greece plans to extend its territorial waters further, including potentially in the Aegean Sea, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said on Friday, despite Turkey's long-standing threat of war should Athens take such a step.

The NATO allies, but historic rivals, have eased tensions in recent years but remain at odds over where their continental shelves begin and end in the Aegean. The area is believed to hold significant energy potential and has implications for overflights and airspace.

Greece has already extended its territorial waters in the Ionian Sea to 12 nautical miles from six, following agreements with Italy. It has also signed a maritime delimitation deal with Egypt in the eastern Mediterranean.