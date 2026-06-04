Thailand bolstering its claims in Cambodia maritime row

Thailand is working to strengthen its position in the dispute with Cambodia over overlapping maritime claims in the Gulf of Thailand, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow held meetings with legal advisers to, "bolster," Thailand's position on the overlapping claims with Cambodia, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The announcement came after Cambodia this week launched a little-used compulsory conciliation process under the United Nations Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).