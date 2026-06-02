Cambodia turns to the UN to resolve Thailand maritime dispute

Cambodia said on Tuesday it had launched a compulsory conciliation process under international law aimed at resolving a long-running maritime boundary dispute with Thailand and had informed the United Nations and Bangkok.

The move follows a Thai Government decision last month to unilaterally terminate a 2001 agreement with Cambodia that provided a framework for negotiations over the disputed area in the Gulf of Thailand where the two countries' maritime claims overlap.

"We have taken this step to protect Cambodia's sovereignty and maritime rights in accordance with international law," Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said.