Thailand walks away from joint offshore energy deal with Cambodia despite calls to keep status quo

Thailand on Tuesday unilaterally terminated a longstanding agreement with Cambodia to work towards joint offshore energy exploration, defying calls from its neighbour to stay the course on the 25-year-old pact.

The Thai cabinet's cancellation of the agreement, which seeks to develop a framework to jointly explore hydrocarbons in parts of the Gulf of Thailand where the two countries' claims overlap, had long been expected and follows two rounds of armed conflict between them last year.

The withdrawal was an election campaign pledge of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who earlier this year rode a wave of nationalism stoked by the fierce fighting with Cambodia to become the first Thai premier to be re-elected in two decades.