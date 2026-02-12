Mexico sends aid to Cuba in ships amid Washington tariff warning

Two Mexican-flagged ships loaded with humanitarian aid entered Havana Harbour early on Thursday, a Reuters witness said. Cuba's long-time ally made good on a promise to assist after Washington threatened tariffs on countries that send oil to Cuba.

One of the ships, the Papaloapan, carried large quantities of white-wrapped pallets on its deck as it passed beside the El Morro castle. It then entered the quiet waters of the harbour.

The shipment from Mexico arrives just days after the island's communist-run government announced increasingly strict rationing measures. These measures aim to confront US efforts to cut off Cuba's fuel supply.