Mexico sends aid to Cuba in ships amid Washington tariff warning

Two Mexican-flagged ships loaded with humanitarian aid entered Havana Harbour early on Thursday, a Reuters witness said. Cuba's long-time ally made good on a promise to assist after Washington threatened tariffs on countries that send oil to Cuba.
One of the ships, the Papaloapan, carried large quantities of white-wrapped pallets on its deck as it passed beside the El Morro castle. It then entered the quiet waters of the harbour.
The shipment from Mexico arrives just days after the island's communist-run government announced increasingly strict rationing measures. These measures aim to confront US efforts to cut off Cuba's fuel supply.
Washington in January threatened tariffs on countries that supply oil to the island. It said that Cuba poses an "extraordinary threat" to US national security - a claim Havana denies.
Mexico announced the aid delivery after halting shipments of crude and refined products to Cuba in mid-January. This occurred under pressure from the Trump administration.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday that her government will send a second shipment of humanitarian aid to Cuba in the coming days.
