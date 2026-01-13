Drone attacks push Black Sea war insurance rates higher for oil tankers

War insurance costs for ships sailing to the Black Sea nearly doubled on Tuesday after two Greek-managed oil tankers were hit by unidentified drones. This occurred while they were on their way to load crude at a terminal on Russia's coast, five industry sources said.

The Black Sea is crucial for the shipment of grain, oil and oil products. Its waters are shared by Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania and Turkey, as well as Russia and Ukraine.

The latest incidents have raised risk assessments for ships sailing to both Ukrainian and Russian terminals, the sources said. War insurance costs for port calls to Black Sea terminals have risen to one per cent of the value of the ship, from 0.6 per cent-0.8 per cent in late December.