Turkish yard to build additional patrol vessel for Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency

The Malaysian Ministry of Home Affairs has awarded Turkey's Desan Shipyard a contract for the construction of a new patrol vessel for the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

The vessel will be the second unit in a class designated a "multi-purpose mission ships" (MPMS). It will be classed by Türk Loydu and will measure 99 metres long upon completion.

It will also have facilities for storage and deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles capable of vertical takeoffs and landings as well as up to four interceptor boats. Accommodation will be available for 70 crewmembers and 30 additional personnel.