Turkish yard to build additional patrol vessel for Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency

The Malaysian Ministry of Home Affairs has awarded Turkey's Desan Shipyard a contract for the construction of a new patrol vessel for the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).
The vessel will be the second unit in a class designated a "multi-purpose mission ships" (MPMS). It will be classed by Türk Loydu and will measure 99 metres long upon completion.
It will also have facilities for storage and deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles capable of vertical takeoffs and landings as well as up to four interceptor boats. Accommodation will be available for 70 crewmembers and 30 additional personnel.
Construction of the MMEA's first MPMS is already underway at Desan's facilities. The vessel is scheduled for delivery to Malaysia in 2027.
The MPMS' main area of operations will encompass the South China Sea, where they will perform a range of missions including maritime border patrols, law enforcement, and fisheries enforcement.
The signing of the contract for the second MPMS took place in Turkey on Wednesday, January 7, with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as guests of honour.