China and Taiwan trade barbs over maritime patrols and commercial ship harassment

China and Taiwan sparred on Wednesday over the legality of Chinese Coast Guard patrols to the east of the island, after the government in Taipei said merchant ships had been, "harassed," close to its waters.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, was angered after Japan and the Philippines said last month they would begin formal talks on their maritime boundaries, viewing that as involving waters off Taiwan.

Late on Saturday, Chinese state media reported ships had been sent to carry out a "special maritime traffic law-enforcement operation" in the waters east of Taiwan in response to the Japanese and Philippine announcement.