Taiwan flags Chinese "harassment" of merchant ships

Chinese Coast Guard ships operating around Taiwan in recent days have been, "harassing," commercial shipping by asking them information about their point of origin and destination and claiming jurisdiction, Taiwan's coast guard said on Tuesday.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, was angered after Japan and the Philippines said last month they would begin formal talks on their maritime boundaries, viewing that as involving waters off Taiwan.

Late on Saturday, Chinese state media reported ships had been sent to carry out a "special maritime traffic law-enforcement operation" in the waters east of Taiwan in response to the Japanese and Philippine announcement.