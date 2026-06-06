Taiwan says Chinese Coast Guard, research ships near key South China Sea islands

Taiwan said on Saturday that a Chinese Coast Guard ship and a survey ship had carried out the first coordinated operation to "provoke" Taiwan, in waters around strategically located islands in the South China Sea.

The Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands, a national park toward the northern end of the South China Sea and lightly defended by the coast guard, have emerged as a new pressure point in China's ongoing military and quasi-military operations around Taiwan in an effort to assert Beijing's sovereignty claims.

The islands between southern Taiwan and Hong Kong are seen by some security experts as vulnerable to Chinese attack due to their distance - more than 400 kilometres (250 miles) - from Taiwan island.