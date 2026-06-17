Chinese floating platform at Scarborough Shoal removed, Philippines says

The Philippine task force on South China Sea issues confirmed on Wednesday that a floating platform previously detected in the Scarborough Shoal has been removed.

"While we take note of the removal, we reiterate our principled and unyielding position: Bajo de Masinloc is and will always be an integral part of Philippine territory," the task force said in a statement, using the official Philippine name for the shoal.

It added that the Philippines has "indivisible, incontrovertible and longstanding sovereignty" over the shoal, which is located 200 kilometres (124 miles) off the western coast of the country. It is 874 kilometres from Hainan, China's nearest land mass.