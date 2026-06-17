Chinese floating platform at Scarborough Shoal removed, Philippines says

The Philippine task force on South China Sea issues confirmed on Wednesday that a floating platform previously detected in the Scarborough Shoal has been removed.
"While we take note of the removal, we reiterate our principled and unyielding position: Bajo de Masinloc is and will always be an integral part of Philippine territory," the task force said in a statement, using the official Philippine name for the shoal.
It added that the Philippines has "indivisible, incontrovertible and longstanding sovereignty" over the shoal, which is located 200 kilometres (124 miles) off the western coast of the country. It is 874 kilometres from Hainan, China's nearest land mass.
"Only the Philippines has the right to place or construct structures and conduct activities, including marine scientific research, in Bajo de Masinloc and its territorial sea," it said, urging all foreign entities to abide by international law and cease actions that infringe upon Philippine sovereignty.
Manila has earlier lodged a diplomatic protest against China over the presence of what it described as a "movable platform," which the Philippine Coast Guard said was likely deployed by Chinese research vessels.
The structure, which appeared to have been built from wooden planks forming a central deck, surrounded by cylindrical flotation devices secured around its perimeter, was first spotted at the entrance to the shoal in late May and later inside its lagoon.
China's foreign ministry has reiterated Beijing's "indisputable sovereignty" over the shoal, which it calls Huangyan Island, as well as its adjacent waters.
Lin Jian, China's foreign ministry spokesperson, said at a press briefing on Wednesday that the presence of a floating structure at Scarborough was part of a programme of "comprehensive research" in the South China Sea.
He added that such activities fall within China's sovereign rights and that other countries "have no rights to interfere in them."
The dispute has further strained ties between the two countries, with China earlier imposing sanctions on Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and his close relatives over “erroneous remarks" about China.
He said he would continue to do his duties despite Beijing's "wickedness". Since 2012, China has maintained constant deployment of coastguard and maritime militia ships at Scarborough.
Sovereignty over the shoal has not been established, but a 2016 arbitral tribunal ruled largely in favour of the Philippines, saying China's blockade of the shoal violated international law and that the area was a traditional fishing ground for several countries.
(Reporting by Mikhail Flores, Karen Lema and Nestor Corrales; Additional reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by David Stanway)