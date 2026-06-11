China claims Philippine defence chief undermined ties, issues sanctions on him and his family

China's foreign ministry announced sanctions on Thursday against Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and his close relatives, saying he had, "repeatedly made erroneous remarks concerning China," which had undermined China's "legitimate interests" and bilateral ties.

The sanctions mean Teodoro and his wife and child are prohibited from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, the ministry said in a statement, and that entities in China, "are prohibited from engaging in any transactions, cooperation, or other activities with Teodoro and his spouse and child."

The measures were imposed to, "safeguard China's national sovereignty, security, and development interests," the ministry added, without specifying what remarks by Teodoro it particularly objected to.

Teodoro's office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.