Philippines protests "illegal" floating Chinese structure at shoal

The Philippines' foreign ministry has undertaken appropriate diplomatic action against China in connection with the "illegal presence" of a floating structure in a disputed atoll, the country's South China Sea task force said on Tuesday.

The task force confirmed the presence of a floating structure measuring six by six metres and featuring what appeared to be an antenna in the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.

"The Philippine Government will continue to take appropriate actions consistent with international law and in defence of the country's national interests," it said in a statement, adding that the protection of Manila's sovereignty and jurisdiction "remains a paramount consideration."