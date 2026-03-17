Seasats USV completes eight-day continuous sea trial

Active testing and customer exercises have been ongoing since the USV was first unveiled in October 2025. These operations have focused on advancing autonomous systems, verifying safety features and demonstrating operational reliability, the company said.

The USV differentiates itself from similar platforms through a payload bay designed to deliver unmanned aerial vehicles. It also utilizes a propulsion system that pairs low-speed electric power with a high-speed jet drive to achieve its endurance targets.

Seasats highlighted several contracts with the Department of War (Department of Defense), including an $89 million award in 2025 to support US Marine Corps efforts, and a $24 million competitive win through the APFIT program in 2026.