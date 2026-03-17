Seasats USV completes eight-day continuous sea trial

An unmanned surface vessel developed by Seasats has finished an eight-day continuous sea trial.
The high-speed interceptor reached a top speed of over 35 knots (65 kilometres per hour) during testing conducted in waters off San Diego.
Designed for extended endurance, Seasats stated the USV can remain on station for multiple weeks to support port security, border protection and coastal defence missions. It added that the platform allows for pre-positioning in key areas to facilitate a rapid response to maritime threats.
Active testing and customer exercises have been ongoing since the USV was first unveiled in October 2025. These operations have focused on advancing autonomous systems, verifying safety features and demonstrating operational reliability, the company said.
The USV differentiates itself from similar platforms through a payload bay designed to deliver unmanned aerial vehicles. It also utilizes a propulsion system that pairs low-speed electric power with a high-speed jet drive to achieve its endurance targets.
Seasats highlighted several contracts with the Department of War (Department of Defense), including an $89 million award in 2025 to support US Marine Corps efforts, and a $24 million competitive win through the APFIT program in 2026.