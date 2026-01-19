US awards $24m to ASV developer to accelerate production

The US Department of War (Department of Defense) has selected Seasats to receive a $24 million award through the accelerate the procurement and fielding of innovative technologies (APFIT) programme.

Seasats said the funding, which was recommended by the US Navy and US Marine Corps, is intended to accelerate the production and scaling of maritime technologies.

Established in fiscal year 2022, the APFIT programme provides procurement funding to small businesses and non-traditional defence partners. The funding is available for technologies that have completed development and are ready for operational use.

This selection follows an increase in the use of long-duration autonomous surface vessels by the Department of the Navy for maritime applications. Over the past year, Seasats stated it has advanced several programmes with the navy and marine corps, including an $89 million contract and various prototyping activities.