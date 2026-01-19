US awards $24m to ASV developer to accelerate production

The US Department of War (Department of Defense) has selected Seasats to receive a $24 million award through the accelerate the procurement and fielding of innovative technologies (APFIT) programme.
Seasats said the funding, which was recommended by the US Navy and US Marine Corps, is intended to accelerate the production and scaling of maritime technologies.
Established in fiscal year 2022, the APFIT programme provides procurement funding to small businesses and non-traditional defence partners. The funding is available for technologies that have completed development and are ready for operational use.
This selection follows an increase in the use of long-duration autonomous surface vessels by the Department of the Navy for maritime applications. Over the past year, Seasats stated it has advanced several programmes with the navy and marine corps, including an $89 million contract and various prototyping activities.
These efforts included operational demonstrations in both US and allied waters. The navy also recently utilised an autonomous surface vessel for one transatlantic crossing.
Mike Flanigan, Chief Executive Officer of Seasats, stated that the award would support the delivery of ocean autonomy at scale. According to the company, the funding allows for scaled production to reduce long-term costs and hasten the delivery of maritime technology to the warfighter.
Seasats noted it has expanded its portfolio to include a high-speed interceptor and a heavy-lift platform. The company said it expects to launch its heavy-lift platform this autumn.
Both new vessels are based on the technology developed through operations with its existing autonomous surface vessel technology.