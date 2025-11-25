VESSEL REVIEW | Quickfish – Compact naval ASV for interception missions

San Diego-based unmanned systems manufacturer Seasats recently unveiled a new type of autonomous surface vehicle (ASV) for naval applications including interdiction and intercept.

Seasats said a recent exercise conducted with the US Navy successfully demonstrated many of the Quickfish ASV's capabilities, including top speeds of over 35 knots, payload modularity, and intuitive autonomy interfaces.

“Several factors make this vessel unique, including its ground-up design for autonomy, its integrated unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) launch bay, and its combination of speed and loitering capabilities,” Seasats told Baird Maritime.

A US defence operator has already purchased one example of the ASV to accelerate its maritime autonomy programs, and international partners in Australia, the Philippines and Japan have signed agreements with Seasats for local manufacturing and distribution of the craft for their own use.