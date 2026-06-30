Drones and autonomous tech lead Britain's long-delayed defence strategy

Britain will unveil its long-delayed defence investment plan on Tuesday, prioritising £5 billion of investment in drones and a focus on autonomous systems, to try to modernise and build up its depleted armed forces at a time of rising threats.

The blueprint faced last-minute wrangling after former defence minister John Healey resigned earlier this month with a scathing critique of deeply unpopular Prime Minister Keir Starmer's inability to raise the finances needed to keep the country safe from threats.

Starmer has since then said he will also quit, with his replacement likely to take office within weeks, making the DIP one of the prime minister's final policy announcements.