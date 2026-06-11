FEATURE | Starmer accused of compromising national safety as UK defence minister quits

British defence minister John Healey quit on Thursday over a months-long dispute over military spending, accusing deeply unpopular Prime Minister Keir Starmer of failing to commit the resources that are needed to keep the country safe from mounting threats.

The resignation, accompanied by a scathing public letter, is another indication that Starmer's authority is draining away and exposes the crisis at the heart of the British Government - how it can ramp up defence spending when there is little money to spare and the welfare budget keeps rising.

Healey had been locked in talks with Starmer and finance minister Rachel Reeves over how to meet the additional military spending needed, delaying Britain's defence investment plan, which was due last year.