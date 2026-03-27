UAE prepared to back mission to reopen Strait of Hormuz

The United Arab Emirates has told the US and other Western allies it would participate in a multinational maritime taskforce to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The UAE is trying to push dozens of countries to create a “Hormuz Security Force” to defend the strait from Iranian attacks and escort shipping, the report added.

The UAE has faced more Iranian attacks than any other country in the region, including Israel.