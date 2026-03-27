France eyes 35-nation coalition for Hormuz naval mission

France said its military chief held talks with around 35 countries on Thursday as it sought partners and proposals for a mission to reopen the Strait of Hormuz once the US-Israeli war on Iran ends.

The US' Western allies have said they will not take part in the ongoing conflict. But the behind-the-scenes activity underscores concern that, after the fighting, Iran could continue to threaten the waterway which carries about a fifth of global oil supplies.

Shipping there has already slowed to a near-halt after Iran struck vessels amid its conflict with the US and Israel.

A French defence ministry statement did not name the foreign powers that held talks with Armed Forces Chief Fabien Mandon in a mass video conference, but said they came from all continents.