Philippines holds joint maritime exercises with US and Japan amid tensions with China

The US and Japan joined the Philippines in maritime exercises in the South China Sea, as the Filipino and Chinese Governments traded accusations following an encounter between vessels from their countries in the disputed waters.

The five-day drills from July 21 to 25 brought together warships, coast guard vessels and surveillance and fighter aircraft in operations aimed at improving interoperability among the allies, the Philippine military said on Sunday.

The exercises were the latest in a series of joint drills that have expanded in scope and frequency in recent years as the Philippines, backed by the US and Japan, seeks to push back against China's sweeping claims over the South China Sea.